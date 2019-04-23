MP proposes ban on burqas in Sri Lanka

April 23, 2019   04:32 pm

UNP Parliamentarian Prof. Ashu Marasinghe is to present a private member’s bill to the Parliament proposing to ban the burqa in Sri Lanka for national security.

The bill, which was posted on the MP’s Facebook page, states that the burqa is not a traditional Muslim garb and that it has been identified as being used frequently even by males to engage in terrorist activities internationally in order to conceal their identities.

He says that even Sri Lanka’s Muslim political leaders have admitted that the burqa is not a traditional Muslim attire.

Presently women have been informed to remove the burqa before entering certain places in the country, he says.

Therefore considering national security, the bill proposes that the banning of the burqa should be considered. 

