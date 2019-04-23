Dial 116 to alert on suspicious vehicles and incidents

-

Information on suspicious vehicles and other suspicious incidents can be relayed to the Air Force emergency call unit through the hotline 116, stated Sri Lanka Air Force Group Captain Gihan Seneviratne.

Security forces have received intelligence regarding a suspicious lorry and a small van entering Colombo.

Accordingly, the DIG in charge of Colombo District has notified all senior police officers in the Colombo District and all police stations to stay on high alert.

Police Spokesman’s Office stated that all police stations in Colombo have been instructed to tighten security in the city.

Additionally, vehicle owners are advised to display their contact numbers and names clearly in front of their respective vehicles when parking at public places.