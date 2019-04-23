Drugs seized during search at suspicious house in Kandana

April 23, 2019   07:09 pm

A suspicious house located at Awariwatte in Kandana police division has been searched by Police Special Task Force.

The search was carried out based on a tip-off received by the Kandana police station.

The house in question was reportedly rented by a married couple three months before, however, it was later abandoned.

The Special Task Force has recovered nearly 15kg of Cannabis, 15g of Crystal Methamphetamine commonly known as ‘Ice’ and 25g of Kush.

Eight T-56 ammunitions have also been seized in during the search.

Kandana Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

