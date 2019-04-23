Two suspects deported from Dubai wanted for attempted murders

April 23, 2019   09:17 pm

Two suspects, who were among the 6 persons deported from Dubai this morning, have been handed over to Weligama Police and the Colombo Crimes Division.

Police said that the suspects were handed over Weligama Police and the CCD as they are wanted for attempted murders.

Six including singer Amal Perera, who were arrested with notorious drug kingpin ‘Makandure Madush’ in Dubai, were deported to Sri Lanka this morning (23).

They were subsequently taken into the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for questioning at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

