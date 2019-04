-

President Maithripala Sirisena says that he hopes to affect changes among the heads of the country’s security forces within the next 24 hours.

He stated this during his address to the nation, in the wake of Sunday’s devastating bombings targeting multiple churches and hotels in Sri Lanka.

The President’s address to the nation will telecast on TV Derana and Ada Derana 24X7 at 9.30 p.m. tonight.