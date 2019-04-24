Amal Perera & two others released after 24-hour questioning

-

Three including singer Amal Perera, who were deported from Dubai, have been released after a 24-hour long interrogation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

They arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) last morning (23) following their deportation from Dubai and taken into the custody of the CID for questioning.

Amal Perera and two others, who were arrested with notorious drug kingpin ‘Makandure Madush’ in Dubai at a party involving drugs.