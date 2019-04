-

Two suspects have been arrested along with suspected Van bearing the number plate SG PH 3779 by the Warakapola Police, stated Police Media Spokesperson.

According to Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara, 4 walkie-talkies and a motorcycle were recovered from a house in Warakapola last night (23).

The suspects and the van have also been apprehended during the same arrest, said the Police.