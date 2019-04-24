PM says intelligence information received but there was a lapse - Interview

April 24, 2019   09:49 am

There was a lapse in conveying the intelligence information received on the suicide bomb attacks, says Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

He stated this speaking at an exclusive interview with NDTV yesterday (23).

PM Wickremesinghe stated that the authorities are currently looking into these lapses, however, the priority is given to apprehending the terrorists.

“So far it has been a group confined to Sri Lankan citizens but with foreign connections. This is why we have asked the assistance of some of the foreign agencies to trace the overseas links,” he said.

“We have a good intelligence sharing system with India. It has been giving us the help we need. We also have got help from USA and UK,” The Prime Minister said.

