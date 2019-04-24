FBI to assist in Easter Day attack investigations

-

A spokesperson of the US Embassy in Colombo has confirmed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the US intelligence and law enforcement agency, will be assisting Sri Lanka in the investigations on Easter Day attacks.

The Embassy says the FBI is on the ground in the country to help assist its investigation into the Easter suicide bombings that killed 359 people.

The embassy said it was part of the support extended by US President Donald Trump.

The embassy in Colombo declined to immediately elaborate.