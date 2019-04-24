Tissa Attanayake discharged from forged documents case

-

Former General Secretary of the UNP, Tissa Attanayake, has been discharged from the case filed against him for allegedly preparing forged documents as the Colombo High Court today closed the case.

When the case was taken up today (24) before Colombo High Court Judge Vikum Kaluarachchi, the attorney representing the defendant informed the court that his client apologizes if the publicizing of the document, which is the basis of the case, has caused any difficulty or loss to the plaintiffs; Prime MinisterRanil Wickremesinghe and President Maithripala Sirisena.

President’s Counsel Kalinga Indatissa also assured the court that the defendant will not produce such documents hereafter.

The attorneys appearing on behalf of the President and the Prime Minister did not raise objections to this statement.

Deputy Solicitor General Dileep Peiris, appearing on behalf of the Attorney General, addressing the court stated that responsible people should understand the seriousness of the statements they make to media.

However, he stated that there was no objection to closing the case at the discretion of the court as the defendant and plaintiff parties have somewhat reconciled and as the defendant repents his actions.

Accordingly the hearing of the case was ended according to the terms of the Code of Criminal Procedure while the High Court Judge ordered to release the defendant from the charges.

The case had been filed by the Attorney General, under the International Convention on Civil and Political Rights, against the former General Secretary of UNP Tissa Attanayake for allegedly producing a fabricated document which claims that a secret agreement exists between the UNP and the Tamil National Alliance, at a press conference held in Colombo during the previous Presidential Election.