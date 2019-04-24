Controlled explosion of suspicious parcel at Katana

-

A suspicious parcel which had been left unattended at a restaurant in Thimbirigaskatuwa, Katana has been destroyed though a controlled explosion, the Police Spokesman said.

He said that the suspicious parcel was discovered during a search carried out based on information received by Katana Police at around 11.00 a.m. this morning.

Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) personnel were called in while they had transferred the parcel to a safe location.

It was later exploded through a controlled explosion by them, he said.