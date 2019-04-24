MPs urged to conduct productive debate in Parliament

-

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya says that the time has come for Sri Lanka to re-double its efforts to heal all past and present wounds of the nation with a view to providing, social stability and prosperity to all communities and all citizens equally.

He made these comments while delivering his opening remarks at the commencement of today’s parliamentary session.

The Speaker started his speech with a request to all Member of Parliament (MPs) to allow all speakers to express their views without being disturbed, in reference to yesterday’s special parliamentary session which was frequent with disruptions and arguments.

“Today’s debate in the Parliament is of immense national importance. Therefore, it is the duty of all Parliamentarians, in accordance with fundamental parliamentary traditions, to allow all speakers to express their views without being disturbed.”

“Given that, all citizens of the country will observe this debate, I seek the co-operation of all members of Parliament to conduct a productive debate without blaming each other,” he said.

The Speaker stated that the unfortunate and barbaric acts of terrorism that occurred during the last week, has made it clear that our motherland now requires a national socio-economic development strategy guaranteed by a security infrastructure based on sophisticated intelligence, policing and law enforcement for excellence in territorial surveillance and border management, but will ensure fundamental freedom of all our citizens as well.

He said that such efforts can be based on a web of strategic co-operation with friendly nations in the region and beyond who could support Sri Lanka’s national aspiration to be a peaceful, prosperous and democratic nation where rule of law and fundamental rights of all citizens are ensured.



“Time has come for our nation to re-double our efforts to heal all past and present wounds of our nation with a view to providing, social stability and prosperity to all communities and all citizens equally.”

For this purpose, we must work together for promoting co-operation and understanding over confrontation and division, among all political parties and civil society organizations on issues of national interest involving security and economic development, Jayasuriya added.