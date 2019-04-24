Terrorists behind attacks cannot be considered Muslims - Faiszer

-

United People’s Freedom Party (UPFA) MP Faiszer Musthapha stated that the individuals behind the Easter Day attacks cannot be considered as Muslims and that the Sri Lankan Muslims are a peaceful community.

Addressing media personnel earlier today (24), the MP stated he, together with the Sri Lankan Muslim community, will work towards the eradication of terrorism.

He stated that Islam religion is completely against terrorism.

Musthapha further stated that the aim should be destroying terrorism and not pointing fingers at different parties to blame them.

Politicians should act on this issue disregarding narrow political advantages, he added.