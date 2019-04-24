President asks Defense Secretary and IGP to resign

-

President Maithripala Sirisena has requested Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara to resign, sources told Ada Derana.

There had been public outrage and backlash against the Defense Secretary and the IGP over the failure to prevent the Easter Day bombing despite receiving prior warnings of a possible attack.

Accordingly, the President has requested the two officials to resign from their respective posts, the source said.

Meanwhile, Parliamentarian Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe has sent a letter to President calling for immediate arrests of the Defense Secretary and the IGP.

On Easter Sunday (April 21) a series of bombs targeting several churches and hotels in the country had left nearly 360 persons dead and over 500 injured.