Imran Khan phones PM offering assistance in counter-terrorism

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday telephoned his Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe and reiterated Pakistan’s offer of assistance to Sri Lanka towards counter-terrorism measures.

While strongly condemning the terrorist attacks that took place on Easter Sunday, he conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and profound prayers for the speedy recovery of the wounded.

The Pakistani Prime Minister said that the people of Pakistan were deeply grieved over the loss of precious lives and stood with their Sri Lankan brethren at this hour of grief.

“Being the worst sufferers of terrorism, we can feel the pain of our Sri Lankan brethren”, he added.

Khan said that terrorism knew no boundaries, no religion and threatened the peace of the entire region and the world.

He said that Pakistan condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and would continue to provide every possible support for the elimination of this menace.

Source: NIA

-Agencies