All-Party and All-Religion Conferences to be convened

April 24, 2019   04:52 pm

President Maithripala Sirisena has decided to convene an All-Party Conference at 10.00 a.m. and an All-Religion Conference at 4.00 p.m. tomorrow (25), the President’s Media Division stated.

All parties represented in Parliament and outside will be invited to discuss the proposals to ensure national reconciliation and communal harmony following the suicide bomb attacks at three churches and three hotels which killed over 350 persons on Easter Sunday (April 21st).

The President will also have round table discussions with religious leaders and intellectuals in this regard, the PMD stated.

