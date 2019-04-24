Sea areas from Beruwala to Matara may experience surges: Met. Dept.

Sea areas from Beruwala to Matara may experience surges: Met. Dept.

April 24, 2019   05:32 pm

-

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for the sea areas extending from Beruwala to Matara via Galle.

There is a possibility that sea will be rough near shore and also the low lying in the sea areas off the coast extending from Beruwala to Matara via Galle.

The advisory said that the aforementioned seas areas may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having 2.5-3.0 m height. (This is not for land area)

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories