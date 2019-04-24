Sea areas from Beruwala to Matara may experience surges: Met. Dept.

-

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for the sea areas extending from Beruwala to Matara via Galle.

There is a possibility that sea will be rough near shore and also the low lying in the sea areas off the coast extending from Beruwala to Matara via Galle.

The advisory said that the aforementioned seas areas may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having 2.5-3.0 m height. (This is not for land area)

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.