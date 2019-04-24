Island-wide curfew from 10 pm

April 24, 2019   05:46 pm

An island-wide police curfew will be in effect from 10 pm tonight (24) until 4 am tomorrow (25), stated Police Media Spokesperson Ruwan Gunasekara.

On 21st of April, the authorities imposed island-wide police curfew with immediate effect due to security concerns that emerged following the terror attacks on three churches, three hotels, and a lodge in Dehiwala as well as a residential area in Dematagoda.

Curfew was lifted the following day (22), however, it was re-imposed from 8 pm on the 22nd April until 4 am on the 23rd (April) morning. Once again the curfew was instated from 9 pm last night (23) until 4 am this morning (24).

However, the police curfew is implemented to assist the search operations conducted island-wide and to ensure the safety of the people.

