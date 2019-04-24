Cardinal urges not to hold church services until further notice

April 24, 2019   07:09 pm

-

Archbishop of Sri Lanka Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith has urged not to hold services at Catholic churches until further notice.

The Cardinal stated this during a press conference held today (24) following a discussion with the ambassadors of Muslim-majority countries in Sri Lanka.

He has also urged to work with peace considering the situation prevailing in the country.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith said that all parties should ensure that the Muslim community is not being harassed at this moment.

