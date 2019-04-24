Complaint lodged against Harin and his father

-

Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU) has filed a complaint against Minister Harin Fernando and his father over not disclosing information on the Easter Day attacks despite receiving information prior to the attacks.

General Secretary of PHU Upul Wijesekara has lodged this complaint at the Police Headquarters, this morning (24).

He was joined by PHU Propaganda Secretary Attorney at Law Thushara Dissanayake and Public Relations Secretary Upul Konara as well.