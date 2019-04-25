Army launches island-wide patrols and search missions to ensure security

-

Hundreds of Army Officers and Other Ranks across the country after the gazette notification conferred the powers of search, detention or arrest without warrant any person on members of the armed forces, immediately took up position around the country on the instructions of respective Commanders of Security Forces, General Officers Commanding and Brigade Commanders.

Security Force Headquarters - West (SFHQ-West) on the directions of Major General Sathyapriya Liyanage, Commander, Security Forces - West has deployed 37 Officers and 1783 Other Rankers in the general areas of Katuwapitiya, Malwana, Minuwangoda, Kohuwala, Kalubowila, Dehiwala, Mattakkuliya, Dematagoda, Panadura, Battaramulla, Rathmalana, Kesbewa, Hanwella, Puttalama, Wennappuwa, Dankotuwa, Koswatta, Bandaragama, Horana, Kegalle, Warakapola, Ratnapura, Kuruwita and Balangoda etc.

Those troops while providing security to churches and religious places in Negombo, Colombo, Ratmalana, Dehiwala, Kolonnawa, Rajagiriya, Maharagama, Talangama, Chilaw, Marawila, Kalpitiya, Talawila, Eluwankulama, Dummalasooriya, Kurunegala, Kurana, Kuliyapitiya, Nikaweratiya, Potuhera, Polgahawela, Wariyapola, Galle, Hiniduma, Gintota, Hirimbura, Dewata, Weligama, Matara, Aturaliya, Akuressa, Kotapola, Horagoda, Balapitiya, Panapitiya, Godapitiya, Kapuwatta, Beruwala, Alutgama, Polkotuwa, Kalutara, Ingiriya, Gurugoda, Rambukkanagama, Kegalle, Rambukkana, Bulathkohupitiya, Warakapola, Yatiyantota, Dummaladeniya, Mawanella, Kotiyakumbura, Ruwanwella, Aheliyagoda, Balangoda, Kahawatta, Tunkama, Udawalawa, etc have now begun foot patrols, vehicle patrols and static patrols in all major cities and suburbs.

Those foot patrols cover railway stations, churches, temples, power stations, state buildings, hospitals, hotels, bus stands, television centres, oil tanks, water tanks, water purifying centres, highways, public markets, bridges, Police stations and all other vulnerable points in close coordination with sister services and the Police. In addition, all embassies and diplomatic missions have also been provided the necessary security.

Meanwhile, Security Force Headquarters - East (SFHQ-E) has deployed 45 officers and 1136 other rankers in most central areas of the Eastern province on the directions of Major General Aruna Jayasekara, Commander, Security Forces - East (SF-E) in order to provide security to all types of important installations as specified above in the general areas of Trincomalee, Batticaloa, Kalladi, Punani, Vakarei, Taravikulam, Ampara, Akkaraipattu, Komari, Pottuvil, Vavunathivu, Manampitiya, Thirukkkovil, Mahaoya, Malwatta, Nilaweli, Thiriyaya, Dehiwatta, Kantale, Verugal, Kinniya, Morawewa, Muthur, Kalmunai, Pasikudah, and Thopur. Likewise, troops of all Divisions and Brigades have begun roadblocks, sentry points, mobile patrols, and static duties.

Similarly, 52 officers and 970 troops under the Security Force Headquarters - Wanni (SFHQ-W) on the guidelines given by Major General Kumudu Perera, Commander, Security Forces - Wanni (SF-W) have provided a comprehensive security blanket to important and populous areas in the Wanni region including Anuradhapura, Vavuniya, Mannar, Gajasinhapura, Kalladi, Manthottam, Pesalei, Kokeliya, Kanagarayamkulam, Nawakkulam, Echchankulam, Wellankulam, Nandankadal, Padaviya, Kachchanamaradamadu, Galkulama, Welioya, Helabawewa and Wediwattakallu.

Wanni troops are providing security to Anuradhapura Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi, Ruwanweli Seya, Bishop Houses, Mosques, Kovils, Churches, etc and have begun mobile patrols, vehicle checks and static duties in the general areas of Anuradhapura, Vavuniya Thisawewa, Vijayapura, Kalettewa, Hidogama, Nelubewa, Nachchaduwa, Shrawasthipura, Puttalam Junction, Old bus station, Kekirawa, Thanthirimale, Galenbindunuwewa, Dunumadalawa, Nochchiyagama, Madu Junction, Omanthai, Periyathampanai, Poonthottam, Puliyankulam Junction, Kokeliya, Irappankulam, Ichchankulam, Nikawewa, Yakawewa, Halmillewa, Thalgahawewa, Nochchikulam, Marathodai, Thalgahawewa, etc. In addition, they are conducting vehicle checks throughout day and night with the participation of sister services and Policemen.

Likewise, the Security Force Headquarters - Kilinochchi (SFHQ-KLN) on the instructions of Major General Vijitha Ravirpiya, Commander, Security Forces - Kilinochchi (SF-KLN) has deployed 10 Officers and 491 Other Rankers in the general areas of Kilinochchi town, Mankulam, Dharmapuram, Paranthan, Iranamadu, Poonakari, Mallavi, Thunukkai, Pooneryn, Verawil, Akkarayankulam, Aiyankulam and other areas under the 57, 65, 66 Divisions and Brigades.

Kilinochchi troops while providing security to all important places as specified in other areas are continuing foot patrols and conducting vehicle checks and random roadblocks.

In the meantime, 28 Officers and 454 Other Rankers of the Security Force Headquarters - Jaffna (SFHQ-J) on the directions given by Major General Darshana Hettiarrachchi, Commander, Security Forces - Jaffna have intensified security arrangements in the general areas of Jaffna, Kopay, Thelippalai, Alaweddi, Achchuweli, Muhamalai, Iyakachchi, Kodikamam, Keeramalai, Kankasanthrai, Araly, Kareinagar, Chavakachchai, Chunnakam, Navatkulim, Kaithady, Eluthumadduwal, Palai, Elephant Pass, Maruthankeni, Allarai, Vallai, Vidaththapalai, Ellankulam, Variththavillan and all other important areas.

In addition, a number of sentry points, roadblocks, vehicle checks, mobile patrols, and static duty points are now in operation day and night with the participation of Officers and Other Ranks.

Meanwhile, the Security Force Headquarters - Mullaittivu (SFHQ-MLT) following instructions given by Major General Dushyantha Rajaguru, Commander, Security Forces - Mullaittivu (SF-MLT) has taken steps to beef up security around all Churches, Mosques, Kovils and other places of worship.

Mullaittivu troops also have begun to man sentry points, static points, roadblocks and mobile patrols in Mullaittivu town, Alampil South, Uduppukulam, Kallapadu, Mulliyaweli, Kulamurippu, Puthumattalan, Nanthikadal, Udayarkattu, Kohombagashandiya, Kokilai, Vallaimadam, and other specific areas.

Meanwhile, the Security Force Headquarters - Central (SFHQ-Cen) on the directions of Major General Laksiri Waduge, Commander, Security Forces - Central (SF-Cen) began their emergency duties in Kandy Badulla, Diyatalawa, Hatton, Passara, Nanuoya, Nuwara Eliya, Moneragala, Digana, Balagolla, Theldeniya, Atabage, Pallekele, Maberithenna, Mirahawatta, Magastota, Bandarawela, Kotabowa, Bibila, Umaoya, Wellawaya, Badalkumbura, Ampitiya, Thennekumbura, Peradeniya, Muruthalawa, Bogambara, Asgiriya, Galagedara, Nawalapitiya, Pussellawa, Galaha, Katugastota, Weerawila, Kataragama, Tangalle, Hambantota and other areas under the responsibility of 11 Division, 12 Division, 111 Brigade, 121 Brigade and all Units under the SFHQ-Cen.

In the meantime, 53 Division Headquarters (Reserve Force) at Inamaluwa, Dambulla, Air Mobile Brigade and 533 Brigade separately deployed their troops in Embilipitiya, Matara, Puhulwella, Bandarawela town, Kahagolla, Diyatalawa, Haputale, Wellawaya, Kotaweheragala, Matale, Akurana, Katugastota, Marapana, Wattegama and several other areas for conduct of mobile patrols, sentry points, roadblocks and random checks.