Foreigners from 13 countries killed in Easter attacks

-

Foreign tourists from 13 countries have been killed in the terrorist carnage that targeted three churches and three hotels on Easter Sunday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that 36 foreigners have died in the attacks.

Reportedly, 11 Indian, 06 British and 03 Danish nationals are among the dead.

12 other foreign tourists who sustained injuries in the attack are currently hospitalized.

However, 14 foreigners are still missing following the terror attacks, Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

The ministry has introduced a hotline (0112 323015) to inform on the foreigners who were affected by the series of attacks.

Meanwhile, Police Media Spokesperson Ruwan Gunasekara stated that patrols and search missions are being conducted by the police and tri-forces in Colombo and nearby areas.