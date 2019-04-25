CCTV footages of suicide bombers at Shangri-La & Cinnamon Grand

-

The CCTV footages of the suicide bomb attacks on Cinnamon Grand hotel in Colombo have been released to the media.

The suicide bomber arrives at the Taprobane restaurant of the hotel at 9.12 a.m. when it was filled with diners.

The attacker appears to be nervously hovering near the diners prior to detonating the bomb.

Meanwhile, the CCTV footages of two suicide bombers arriving at the Shangri-La hotel in Colombo has also been released to the media.

They enter the hotel’s elevator and get off at the third floor of the building, where they detonated the bombs at the restaurant.

Zahran Hashmi, considered to be the mastermind of the series of suicide bomb attacks was captured in this footage.

The death toll of these terror attacks have increased to 359 as of yesterday (24), and 39 foreign tourists are among the dead.