CCD arrests Mohamed Bathurdeen deported from Dubai

A suspect named Abu Baker Mohamed Bathurdeen who has been deported from Dubai after being under custody with Makandure Madush has been handed over to the Colombo Crime Division (CCD).

The Police Media Spokesperson’s Office stated that the suspect was apprehended when he arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) last evening (24).

Interrogations of the officers of the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) attached to the BIA have revealed that the suspect had a close connection with underworld figure Makandure Madush and Kanjipani Imran.

Accordingly, the suspect has been handed over to the CCD.