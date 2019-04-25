Entry road to BIA reopened after suspicious car searched

April 25, 2019   11:13 am

UPDATE (11.19 am): The entry road to the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) has been reopened, as confirmed by the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) Spokesperson.

Reportedly, nothing suspicious has been discovered in the vehicle which was searched.

The entry road to the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake has been temporarily closed, Ada Derana reporter said.

He said that the road has been closed as security forces personnel are currently inspecting a suspicious car at the airport’s outer car park.

The car was reportedly stopped and searched as it was entering the airport’s car park.

