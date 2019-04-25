Suspect arrested with parliament passes and map to parliament

-

A search at a house in Kirimatithenna area in Balangoda has led to the arrest of a youth along with a rough map of the road to the Parliament, 06 Parliament passes and a cab.

Balangoda Police had carried out the house based on a tip-off received by them and they had discovered a tablet device, 03 mobile phones, 13 SIM cards, 02 T-56 bullets, and several credit cards at the house.

Police have deployed a Police Canine named ‘Toga’ to look for any presence of explosives within the house and the cab.

The owner of the cab has been revealed to be a resident of Ampara and the arrested youth is a 26-year-old working in a restaurant in Kollupitiya.



The arrested suspect will be presented before the Balangoda magistrate today (25).