World leaders contact President to offer condolences and assistance

Several world leaders including the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres had telephoned President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday (24) to convey their condolences and to condemn the brutal attacks on innocent civilians on Easter Sunday.

Furthermore, they expressed their deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims, the Government and the people of Sri Lanka while wishing a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured in the attacks, stated President’s Media Division.

President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, (Dr) Ur-Rehman Arif Alvi and President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also called the President yesterday to express their sympathies.

Immediately after the Easter Sunday terror attacks, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned President Sirisena to express condolences and offered every possible assistance to fight terrorism.

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also telephoned the President and expressed similar sentiments.