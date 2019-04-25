False tip-off case panic in Ambalantota; police search for culprit

April 25, 2019   01:45 pm

-

Ambalantota Police has received a false tip-off regarding a suspicious cardboard box placed inside an SLTB bus at a parking lot in Koggala area.

The Special Task Force (STF) officers of Ambalantota and Hambantota police stations and the bomb disposal units were accordingly notified of the suspicious box this morning (25).

However, upon searching it was uncovered that the box filled with circuits and wires, which was intentionally planted by an unidentified person to mislead the public and cause unnecessary panic.

Ambalantota Police is conducting further investigations to apprehend the person responsible for this false tip-off.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories