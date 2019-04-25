Kotte Vesak Zone canceled

-

Chief Incumbent of Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte Sri Naga Viharaya in, Rajakeeya Panditha Wathurawila Siri Sujatha Thero stated that the Kotte Vesak Zone has been canceled.

The Thero mentioned this to the media following a discussion held at the Viharaya today (25).

Accordingly, all programs related to the Kotte Vesak Zone will be canceled and special religious activities including Dhamma sermons and dialogues will be held instead.

Meanwhile, a special religious ceremony will also be organized to commemorate and give merit to the victims of the Easter Day attacks, further said the Thero.