Actor Ryan Van Rooyen further remanded

Actor Ryan Van Rooyen, who was arrested in Dubai and deported to Sri Lanka, has been further remanded, says Ada Derana reporter.

Accordingly, he was further remanded until the 02nd of May by the order of Matara Magistrate’s Court.

Ryan Van Rooyen (41) and four other suspects, who were arrested with ‘Makandure Madush’ at a party in Dubai, were deported to Sri Lanka on April 3rd. Upon their arrival, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had taken them into custody at the Bandaranaike International Airport.

Ryan was questioned for over 18 hours by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) at the Bandaranaike International Airport before he was handed over to Weligama Police for inquiries into the incident of possession of cannabis.

On April 5th, he was produced before Matara Chief Magistrate Isura Nettikumara, who ordered that he be placed in remand custody until April 11. The other four suspects deported to Sri Lanka were released following extensive questioning.

On February 5th, the Dubai Police had arrested ‘Makandure Madush’ at a party that involved drugs. Several prominent underworld figures and Sri Lankan celebrities including singer Amal Perera, his son Nadeemal Perera and actor Ryan Van Rooyen were also taken into custody at this party organized by Madush.

On February 9th, police seized the car which had allegedly been used by actor Ryan Van Rooyen, before he left for Dubai, at a tourist resort in Weligama, Mirissa. Upon searching the car in question, police officers also found 5,750mg of Kerala cannabis inside it.

The resort in question is owned by Amila Prasanga Hettiarachchi, alias “Suranji Sudda”, who was also arrested in Dubai with Madush.