Request to suspend all small organized Muslim groups

Request to suspend all small organized Muslim groups

April 25, 2019   03:00 pm

-

The Intellectual Community of Muslims (ICM) has made a request to the government to suspend all small organized Muslim groups in the country.

Representatives of the ICM mentioned this at a press conference held in Colombo yesterday (24).

Meanwhile, they say not to accuse the whole Muslim community over the terror attack carried out by a few individuals.

They stated that the Muslim community who is a minority within the country are in a helpless situation due to a terror attack done by a small group.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories