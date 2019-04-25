Request to suspend all small organized Muslim groups

-

The Intellectual Community of Muslims (ICM) has made a request to the government to suspend all small organized Muslim groups in the country.

Representatives of the ICM mentioned this at a press conference held in Colombo yesterday (24).

Meanwhile, they say not to accuse the whole Muslim community over the terror attack carried out by a few individuals.

They stated that the Muslim community who is a minority within the country are in a helpless situation due to a terror attack done by a small group.