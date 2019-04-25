Four workers dead after falling into waste pit in Vavuniya

-

Four workers from the Vavuniya Urban Council have reportedly died after falling into a waste pit at Thandikulam, Vavuniya.

The workers had died from inhaling toxic gas while attempting to clean the pit which collects waste from a slaughter house in the Thandikulam area this afternoon (25).

The deceased are workers of the Vavuniya Urban Council and are aged between 28 and 42.

The bodies have been placed at the Vavuniya Hospital while police are conducting further investigations.