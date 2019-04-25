Three arrested with 21 locally made grenades at Modara

April 25, 2019   03:41 pm

Three persons have been arrested along with several locally manufactured hand grenades and swords during a search operation carried out at Modara by security forces.

The Police Spokesman said that the suspects were arrested with 21 locally manufactured grenade-type low explosives and 6 swords.

A van allegedly belonging to one of the suspects has also been taken into custody.

The search operation was carried out by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) and the Police Special Task Force (STF).

