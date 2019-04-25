Island-wide police curfew re-imposed

Island-wide police curfew re-imposed

April 25, 2019   04:50 pm

-

An island-wide police curfew will be in effect from 10 pm tonight (25) until 4 am tomorrow (26), stated Police Media Spokesperson Ruwan Gunasekara.

On 21st of April, the authorities imposed island-wide police curfew with immediate effect due to security concerns that emerged following the terror attacks on three churches, three hotels, and a lodge in Dehiwala as well as a residential area in Dematagoda.

Curfew was lifted the following day (22), and, it was re-imposed from 8 pm on the 22nd April until 4 am on the 23rd (April) morning.

The curfew was reinstated on the 23rd of April from 9 pm until 4 am the next morning (24). On April 24th, the curfew was re-imposed from 10 pm until 4 am today (25).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories