Island-wide police curfew re-imposed

An island-wide police curfew will be in effect from 10 pm tonight (25) until 4 am tomorrow (26), stated Police Media Spokesperson Ruwan Gunasekara.

On 21st of April, the authorities imposed island-wide police curfew with immediate effect due to security concerns that emerged following the terror attacks on three churches, three hotels, and a lodge in Dehiwala as well as a residential area in Dematagoda.

Curfew was lifted the following day (22), and, it was re-imposed from 8 pm on the 22nd April until 4 am on the 23rd (April) morning.

The curfew was reinstated on the 23rd of April from 9 pm until 4 am the next morning (24). On April 24th, the curfew was re-imposed from 10 pm until 4 am today (25).