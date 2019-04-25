Defense Secretary resigns

-

Hemasiri Fernando has resigned from his post as the Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, stated Ada Derana reporter.

President Maithripala Sirisena requested the Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to submit their resignations, yesterday (24).

This was following public outrage and backlash against the two officials over the failure to prevent the Easter Day bombing despite receiving prior warnings of a possible attack.

Meanwhile, Parliamentarian Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe has sent a letter to President calling for immediate arrests of the Defense Secretary and the IGP.

On Easter Sunday (April 21) a series of bombs targeting several churches and hotels in the country had left nearly 360 persons dead and over 500 injured.