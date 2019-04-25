Defense Secretary resigns

Defense Secretary resigns

April 25, 2019   06:33 pm

-

Hemasiri Fernando has resigned from his post as the Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, stated Ada Derana reporter.

President Maithripala Sirisena requested the Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to submit their resignations, yesterday (24).

This was following public outrage and backlash against the two officials over the failure to prevent the Easter Day bombing despite receiving prior warnings of a possible attack.

Meanwhile, Parliamentarian Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe has sent a letter to President calling for immediate arrests of the Defense Secretary and the IGP.

On Easter Sunday (April 21) a series of bombs targeting several churches and hotels in the country had left nearly 360 persons dead and over 500 injured.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories