Jummah prayers at mosques to be cancelled tomorrow?

The Muslim communities are urged to refrain from gathering for Congregational Prayers (Jummah prayers) tomorrow (26), says the Minister of Postal Services and Muslim Religious Affairs.

Issuing a statement today, he appealed to the Muslim devotees to pray at their respective homes for peace and security of the motherland, instead of gathering for the Friday’s congregational prayers.

This action is a sign of solidarity with the Catholic Community and a protest against the barbaric act of ruthless terrorists’, the minister said.