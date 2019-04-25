198 detonators found inside abandoned parcel in Nuwara Eliya

198 detonators found inside abandoned parcel in Nuwara Eliya

April 25, 2019   10:15 pm

-

198 detonators have been recovered from Hawa Eliya area in Nuwara Eliya this morning (25).

Nuwara Eliya Police had received a tip-off on a suspicious parcel abandoned near a culvert in Hawa Eliya area.

In a joint search operation carried out by the Army and the Police, 198 detonators were found inside the parcel.

The police suspect that the detonators were abandoned at the culvert as its owner was concerned about the ongoing extensive search operations in the area.

Further investigations are being carried out in this regard.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories