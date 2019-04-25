Female suspect related to Easter attacks misidentified, police issue statement

-

The police have issued a statement correcting a mistake made by misidentifying one of the females listed among the photos of the suspects which were released to the media this afternoon (25).

The statement said, the female suspect by the name Abdul Kadar Fathima Kadiya is wanted by the police, however, the photo attached to this name in the previous release is not the image of the said suspect.

Six suspects, namely, Ivuhaim Sadiq Abdul Haq, Fathima Latifa, Mohammed Ivuhaim Shaid Abdul Haq, Mohammed Casim Mohammed Rilwan, Pulasthini Rajendran alias Sarah and Abdul Kadar Fatima Kadia, have been identified related to the suicide bomb attacks.

They are seeking the assistance of the general public in order to apprehend the suspects in questions.

The public is requested to provide any credible information regarding the suspects to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) using the following telephone numbers:

Telephone numbers: 071 8591771, 011 2422176, 011 2395605