Identity of Zion Church bomber confirmed

Identity of Zion Church bomber confirmed

April 26, 2019   01:57 am

-

The severed head of the suicide bomber at the Zion Church in Batticaloa has been identified by his mother, says Ada Derana reporter.

It is reported that the bomber is a married 27-year-old named Nasar Azar who was residing in Kattankudy.

A senior police officer in Batticaloa has stated that further investigations are being carried out in this regard as the identity of the suicide bomber is not confirmed, Ada Derana reporter further said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories