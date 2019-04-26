Six arrested at Kilinochchi over Easter Day attacks

April 26, 2019   11:26 am

-

Six persons have been arrested last evening (25) on suspicion over the suicide bomb attacks on Easter Sunday, says Kilinochchi Police.

The four suspects were arrested at Kanagapuram, another suspect was taken into custody at Lumbini Viharaya while the other was arrested at Kanaka Ambigai in Kilinochchi area.

The police further stated that the suspects had feigned to be businessmen.

The suspects are to be produced before the Kilinochchi Magistrate’s Court and further investigations are being conducted in this regard.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories