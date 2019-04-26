Six arrested at Kilinochchi over Easter Day attacks

-

Six persons have been arrested last evening (25) on suspicion over the suicide bomb attacks on Easter Sunday, says Kilinochchi Police.

The four suspects were arrested at Kanagapuram, another suspect was taken into custody at Lumbini Viharaya while the other was arrested at Kanaka Ambigai in Kilinochchi area.

The police further stated that the suspects had feigned to be businessmen.

The suspects are to be produced before the Kilinochchi Magistrate’s Court and further investigations are being conducted in this regard.