US warns citizens in Sri Lanka over additional threats

Following the Easter bombings in Sri Lanka, the United States has asked its citizens to be on guard, warning of more terror attacks in the country this weekend.

The US Embassy in Sri Lanka put out not one but two advisories on Thursday evening, with warnings about the time and possible locations of the attacks. The embassy attributed this information to Sri Lankan officials.

“Sri Lankan authorities are reporting that additional attacks targeting places of worship may occur. US citizens are encouraged to avoid these areas over the weekend, starting tomorrow, April 26th through Sunday, April 28th. Continue to remain vigilant and avoid large crowds,” the first warning reads.

“Terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks in Sri Lanka. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, educational institutions, airports, hospitals, and other public areas,” says the second alert.

The UK has also asked its citizens to defer all non-essential travel to the country for now. “Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Sri Lanka. Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners,” the UK has said. Unlike the US, the UK hasn’t specified any likely time or place for the attacks.

India has not issued any warnings or advisories against travel to Sri Lanka.

And though it has put its free visa-on-arrival scheme on hold, Sri Lanka’s tourism board maintains that tourists won’t be inconvenienced and that all attractions are open to visitors.

The country, however, remains in a state of national emergency as it continues to crack down on the suspected Islamic terrorists.

More than 70 persons have been arrested in dozens of raids across the country. Police officials suspect there are more bombers out there and on the run.

-Agencies