Terror suspects can be arrested under general law - senior lawyer

April 26, 2019   01:26 pm

Terrorist suspects can be arrested under the country’s general law, according to Senior Attorney-at-Law Gomin Dayasiri.

He said that a special law is required to arrest suspects for behavior in a manner that threatens national security.

However, the prominent legal experts also said that emergency regulations are not essential to eradicate terrorism.

He made these comments when inquired regarding the Prime Minister’s comments that an individual cannot be arrested solely based on a suspicion, according to the country’s laws.

