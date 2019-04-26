Suspect arrested with 46 swords in Slave Island

Suspect arrested with 46 swords in Slave Island

April 26, 2019   01:28 pm

-

An individual has been arrested along with forty-six swords in the Slave Island area in Colombo.

The arrest was made during a search operation that was carried out by the police today (26).

It is reported that the seizure was made near the Defence College in Slave Island.

In addition to the swords, 20 garments of clothing similar to military uniforms were also recovered from the site.

Meanwhile police have arrested over 80 suspects in connection with the Easter Day bombings in Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories