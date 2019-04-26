Suspect arrested with 46 swords in Slave Island

-

An individual has been arrested along with forty-six swords in the Slave Island area in Colombo.

The arrest was made during a search operation that was carried out by the police today (26).

It is reported that the seizure was made near the Defence College in Slave Island.

In addition to the swords, 20 garments of clothing similar to military uniforms were also recovered from the site.

Meanwhile police have arrested over 80 suspects in connection with the Easter Day bombings in Sri Lanka on Sunday.