Transfers given to 13 top cops suspended

-

The transfer orders given to 13 high-ranking police officers have been temporarily suspended with immediate effect.

The decision has been taken by the National Police Commission in order to prevent any obstructions on the investigation currently underway, according to the Police Spokesman’s Office.

Accordingly the transfers of 02 Senior Deputy Inspector Generals of Police (SDIGs), 04 Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs), 02 Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) and 05 Superintendents of Police (SPs).

The transfers of the following police officers have been temporarily halted: