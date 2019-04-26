Transfers given to 13 top cops suspended
April 26, 2019 03:57 pm
The transfer orders given to 13 high-ranking police officers have been temporarily suspended with immediate effect.
The decision has been taken by the National Police Commission in order to prevent any obstructions on the investigation currently underway, according to the Police Spokesman’s Office.
Accordingly the transfers of 02 Senior Deputy Inspector Generals of Police (SDIGs), 04 Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs), 02 Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) and 05 Superintendents of Police (SPs).
The transfers of the following police officers have been temporarily halted:
- Western Province Senior DIG Nandana Munasinghe
- North West and North Central Provinces Senior DIG Jagath Abeygunawardane
- Colombo Range DIG Lalith Pathinayake
- Diversion Division DIG Priyantha Weerasuriya
- Western Province (North) DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon
- Puttalam DIG Champika Siriwardena
- Colombo (Central) SP Upali Jayasingha
- Trincomalee SSP K. Kadupitiya
- Negombo SSP Chandana Athukorale
- Avissawella SP U. Chandana
- Elpitiya SP Nihal Thalduwa
- Colombo (North) SP Sanjeewa Bandara
- Kelaniya SP Roshan Dias