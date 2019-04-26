Weather advisory issued for heavy rainfall, strong winds and rough seas

-

The Department of Meteorology today issued an advisory for heavy rain over the island as well as strong winds and rough seas in the deep and shallow sea areas to the southeast of Sri Lanka.

The depression over southeast Bay of Bengal to the southeast of Sri Lanka is now located near latitude 2.7N, Longitude 89.7E at 08.30 a.m. today (26), about 950 km Southeast of Potuvil and about 1140 km east-southeast of Trincomalee.

The department said that it is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during next 24 hours and into a Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 12 hours.

It is very likely to move northwestwards off Sri Lanka coast and reach near north Tamil Nadu coast on April 30 evening.

The general public, naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into deep and swallow sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Kankasanturai via Batticaloa and Trincomalee until further noticed.

Fishermen, who are in deep Sea of South-west Bay of Bengal, are advised to move safer sea areas.

The fishermen at other sea areas are requested to be attentive on future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

FOR LAND AREA:

Under the influence of this system showery and windy condition will enhance over the island during April 28 - 30.

Showers or thundershowers at times with heavy falls about 100-150mm can be expected in the Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Western, Northwestern and North-central provinces.

Very heavy rainfall above 150mm can be expected at some places in the above mentioned areas too.

Strong winds (50-60) kmph, gusting up to 70kmph can be expected over the island.

FOR SEA AREA:

Wind and sea condition forecast for April 26

Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in the Sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Trincomalee via Batticaloa and can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

Wind speed will be (45-55) kmph, gusting up to 65kmph over the Sea areas in the central part of south-west Bay of Bengal and can be very rough.

Wind and sea condition forecast for April 27 & 28

Wind speed will be 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph over Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean on 27th;

Wind speed will be 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph over Southwest Bay of Bengal and along & off Sri Lanka coast on 28th.

Wind speed will be (50-60) kmph, gusting up to 70kmph can be expected over the sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Hambantota via Puttalam and Colombo from 27th evening.