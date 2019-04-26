Suspect arrested over false bomb scare in Ambalantota

-

A suspect, who is responsible for the false bomb scare at Koggala Junction, has been arrested, says Ambalantota Police.

Ambalantota Police has received a false tip-off regarding an unattended cardboard box placed inside an SLTB bus at a parking lot in Koggala Junction yesterday (25).

The Special Task Force (STF) officers of Ambalantota and Hambantota police stations and the bomb disposal units were accordingly notified of the suspicious box (25).

However, upon searching it was uncovered that the box filled with circuits and wires which were intentionally planted to mislead the public and cause unnecessary panic.



The 26-year-old suspect who resides in the same area is an Army deserter whose means of support is said to be collecting discarded metal.

Initial inspections have uncovered that the suspect has had his hair and beard grown until the day before the incident, however, he has trimmed it down following the bomb scare.

The suspect was presented before the Hambantota Magistrate’s Court.