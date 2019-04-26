Six nabbed at Kilinochchi over Easter attacks remanded

-

Six persons who were arrested in Kilinochchi regarding the suicide bombings on Easter Sunday have been remanded until 3rd of May.

Four suspects were arrested at Kanagapuram, one was held near Kumbini Viharaya while the other suspect was arrested at Kanaka Ambigai in Kilinochchi area last evening (25).

The police said the suspects had feigned to be businessmen.

The suspects are to be produced before the Kilinochchi Magistrate’s Court while the police are conducting further investigations into the incident.