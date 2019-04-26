Police set up Special Operations Rooms in all provinces

-

The Police Headquarters says that Special Operations Rooms have been established in each province in the country, in order to share national security-related information with the public.

The release said that during an emergency situation the people can obtain information relevant to their area through these Special Operations Rooms while in addition to this the public can also notify these SORs regarding information pertaining to the security situation.

These Special Operations Rooms have been established at the respective Senior DIG’s Offices under the supervision of the Senior DIGs.

Contact numbers of SORs:

Southern Province (Matara)

011-2014999

041-2234412 – Fax

Uva Province (Badulla)

011-2014599

011-2014517

055-2228033 – Fax

Central Province (Kandy)

081-2229933

081-2229999

Email-sdigcp@gmail.com

Eastern Province (Batticaloa)

065-2224427

065-2228808 – Fax

Sabaragamuwa Province (Ratnapura)

045-2222797

045-2222480 – Fax

North Western Province (Kurunegala)

037-2234260

037-2225000 – Fax

North Central Province (Anuradhapura)

025-2234862

025-2234862 – Fax

Northern Province (Kankasanthurai)

021-2059901

021-2220008 - Fax

Five operations rooms established in Western Province