Police set up Special Operations Rooms in all provinces
April 26, 2019 06:24 pm
The Police Headquarters says that Special Operations Rooms have been established in each province in the country, in order to share national security-related information with the public.
The release said that during an emergency situation the people can obtain information relevant to their area through these Special Operations Rooms while in addition to this the public can also notify these SORs regarding information pertaining to the security situation.
These Special Operations Rooms have been established at the respective Senior DIG’s Offices under the supervision of the Senior DIGs.
Contact numbers of SORs:
Southern Province (Matara)
011-2014999
041-2234412 – Fax
Uva Province (Badulla)
011-2014599
011-2014517
055-2228033 – Fax
Central Province (Kandy)
081-2229933
081-2229999
Email-sdigcp@gmail.com
Eastern Province (Batticaloa)
065-2224427
065-2228808 – Fax
Sabaragamuwa Province (Ratnapura)
045-2222797
045-2222480 – Fax
North Western Province (Kurunegala)
037-2234260
037-2225000 – Fax
North Central Province (Anuradhapura)
025-2234862
025-2234862 – Fax
Northern Province (Kankasanthurai)
021-2059901
021-2220008 - Fax
Five operations rooms established in Western Province
- Kalutara DIG’s Office (Kalutara) - 034-2222227
- Panadura SP’s Office (Panadura) - 038-2233228
- Colombo Range DIG’s Office - 011-2431031
- Western Province (South) DIG’s Office (Mirihana) - 011-2852057
- Western Province (North) DIG’s Office (Peliyagoda) - 011-2908888