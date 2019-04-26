Island-wide police curfew from 10 pm

Island-wide police curfew from 10 pm

April 26, 2019   07:41 pm

-

An island-wide police curfew will be in effect from 10 pm tonight (26) until 4 am tomorrow (27), stated Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara.

There has been a nightly curfew in Sri Lanka since the attacks on Sunday.

Police curfew will be imposed for the sixth consecutive day tonight since the Easter Sunday attacks.

On 21st of April, the authorities imposed island-wide police curfew due to security concerns that emerged following the terror attacks on three churches, three hotels, and a lodge in Dehiwala as well as a residential area in Dematagoda.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories