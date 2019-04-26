Island-wide police curfew from 10 pm

-

An island-wide police curfew will be in effect from 10 pm tonight (26) until 4 am tomorrow (27), stated Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara.

There has been a nightly curfew in Sri Lanka since the attacks on Sunday.

Police curfew will be imposed for the sixth consecutive day tonight since the Easter Sunday attacks.

On 21st of April, the authorities imposed island-wide police curfew due to security concerns that emerged following the terror attacks on three churches, three hotels, and a lodge in Dehiwala as well as a residential area in Dematagoda.