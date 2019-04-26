Schools and universities to reopen on May 6

-

The National Security Council has decided to reopen all schools and universities in the country on May 06, the President’s Media Division said.

The decision was taken during the Security Council’s meeting which was held this evening (26), chaired by President Maithripala Sirisena.

The council has decided to push back the date for reopening the schools and universities, considering the prevailing security situation in the country.

Schools were closed for the term holidays and were initially scheduled to reopen for the second term on April 22, however the government had decided to keep schools closed on April 22 and 23 following the series of bombings in the country on Easter Sunday.

On April 23, the Ministry of Education decided to extend the first school term vacation until April 28, with the second school term to commence on Monday (April 29).

However, the National Security Council which convened today has now decided to keep schools closed until May 6.

All state universities, which were closed until further notice on April 23, will also reopen on May 06.